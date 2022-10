(NewsNation) — The U.S. border crisis doesn’t just involve only Central and South America.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection confirmed to NewsNation that migrants from more than 160 countries of origin have been encountered at the southern border.

Mexico is the top country of origin with more than 700,000 migrants. Nearly 200,00 Cuban migrants have also been encountered at the border, 25,000 from Ukraine and 20,000 from Russia, along with thousands more from India, Turkey and Romania.