Migrants overwhelm Massachusetts shelters, hospitals

BOSTON (NewsNation) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is calling on the federal government for assistance after the state received a historic influx of migrants, causing shelters and hospitals to swell beyond capacity.

Now, these shelters are being forced to turn migrants away.

Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, saying her state is struggling to find permanent housing, health care and shelter for the growing number of people migrating there. She also said there are not enough social workers to manage the influx of migrants.

The governor called on the federal government for funding to remove barriers and expedite federal work permits so migrants can find jobs.

“The increased level in demand is not slowing down,” Healey said. “Due to both a longstanding shortage of affordable housing as well as delays and barriers to federal work authorizations, we find ourselves in this situation.”

More than 20,000 migrants have traveled to Massachusetts, which is nearly an 80% increase from last year.

Healey said the removal of work barriers is needed to allow migrants to work, adding the state could use the help, too, due to the current labor shortage.

“The truth is our new arrivals are most eager to work. The last thing they want to do is be dependent,” Healey said. “And we can, frankly, use their help at this time.”

Local organizations and residents have been called upon by the state government to help shelter and sponsor migrant families in their own homes.

The state of Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state and is legally required to provide eligible families shelter through its emergency assistance program.

A migrant relief fund was launched to collect donations to be used to help pay for goods and services for immigrants, including food, transportation, clothing and legal services.

Massachusetts’ emergency declaration comes as other states across the nation like New York and Illinois are feeling the strain on resources as thousands of new migrants continue to arrive in Democratic cities. Right now, New York City is currently sheltering over 55,000 migrants.