Migrants step off buses from Texas into New York City

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — The arrival of migrants bussed from the southern border has been controversial, but more continue to arrive in sanctuary cities, including New York.

At least three buses are expected to arrive in Manhattan Thursday; the first one arrived at the Port Authority shortly after 6 a.m., concluding a very long journey for some migrants who came from as far away as Venezuela.

The transfers are part of a campaign by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott to share the burden of immigration with Democratic leaders he says aren’t protecting the border. The crisis began in spring, when Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to sanctuary cities, in response to Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers.

The conditions and process surrounding Abbott’s busing of migrants have been under scrutiny by mayors in the sanctuary cities where they are arriving.

Once they arrive in NYC, migrants are then processed about seven blocks away at the American Red Cross. The city has spent $6 million investing in a welcome center there for migrants. Volunteers will help them with paperwork, address any medical needs, and find placement for any children who need to attend school.

New York City is one of many sanctuary cities in the U.S. along with Washington, D.C. and Chicago. Since April, busloads of migrants have boarded buses at the southern border with one-way tickets to those cities.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have made it very clear that anyone who wants to seek asylum in their city, they will be allowed to do so. However, it’s also creating a financial strain, as they’re trying to find shelter. Some migrants are staying in hotels, and some of them are staying in shelters. So, officials are asking the federal government to send more money and more resources as they continue to welcome migrants.

Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started sending migrants from the southern border to the Northeast and the Midwest in April. Thus far, more than 7,000 migrants have arrived in New York City.

Abbott says he will come he will continue to send these migrants north until the Biden administration does more to secure the border.