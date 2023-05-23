Mom of woman killed by MS-13 member to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A mother whose daughter was killed by an alleged MS-13 gang member is set to testify before Congress Tuesday as lawmakers examine the state of the border.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), will hold a hearing titled The Biden Border Crisis: Part III highlighting illegal border crossings and the case of Kayla Hamilton.

In July 2022, Kayla Hamilton, a 20-year-old woman with autism, was allegedly murdered in Maryland by an unaccompanied 17-year-old listed as an MS-13 gang member in El Salvador who broke into her home.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the suspect crossed the border illegally.

Tammy Nobles, Kayla’s mother, wrote in a tweet, with a picture of Kayla’s urn: “Her story is true. This is the end result of allowing a known gang member into this country. This is how I will visit my daughter for the rest of my life.”

Tuesday’s hearing will also include testimony from Orangetown, New York City Supervisor Teresa Kenny, which recently fought with New York City over a decision by Mayor Eric Adams to send hundreds of migrants to be housed at hotels in the area. The town later declared a state of emergency and tried to block the migrants from staying there.

All of this comes after the House passed an immigration bill earlier this month to resume construction of the border wall and hire more Border Patrol agents while also enhancing technology along the border.

“This is the only thing that will help stop the craziness that now for 28 months has been going on at our southern border,” Jordan said.

President Joe Biden has vowed to veto that bill, but it’s also likely dead on arrival in the Senate.