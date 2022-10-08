More migrant buses arrive in New York City

(NewsNation) — More busloads of migrants arrived Friday night in New York City, a city where Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency over the influx of people coming from the southern border.

Republican governors continue to send migrants on buses to Democrat-run cities in a political stunt aimed at stirring national attention around the migrant situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. In response, New York City has started issuing traffic citations to the buses.

But The Hill’s political columnist Niall Stanage said he does not believe that will be a strong enough tactic to deter Republicans from sending more buses.

“It doesn’t seem likely to me to have a really serious impact on this tactic because the tactic as it has been advocated, particularly by Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, it is bigger than whether the bus gets fined or not,” Stanage said. “Gov. Abbott wishes to make this issue unavoidable for big cities that have Democratic mayors.”

