More Texas migrant buses arrive in US sanctuary cities

(NewsNation) — An additional 75 migrants arrived Sunday in Chicago on a bus sanctioned by the state of Texas, and 44 more arrived in New York City.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the latest group is mostly families as she once again criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for, as she calls it, playing politics. The mayor said Abbott could give the cities migrants are being bused to a heads up.

“There could be a level of coordination and cooperation but he chooses to do none of those things and instead tries to send human beings — not cargo — but human beings across the country to an uncertain destination,” she said.

Lightfoot said the city is working with the migrants to understand what their countries of origin are.

Abbott maintains the migrant busing is a result of President Joe Biden’s policies.

“Biden’s inaction at our border puts Texans at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” he said in a statement. “We’ll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, D.C., and now Chicago until the federal government does its job and secures the border.”

The majority of migrants are being bused to cities in which they have families.

Such is the case for Josmar Alvarado, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., fleeing from Venezuela.

“It’s been a month and one day since I left home. I just want to be with my family as soon as possible,” said Alvarado.