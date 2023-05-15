(NewsNation) — A suburban New York City hotel canceled about 37 rooms a couple had reserved for their wedding guests so it could accommodate migrants coming to the area.

This happened at the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh after a busload of 60 migrants was sent to the area by Mayor Eric Adams. He first announced migrants would be sent to hotels in Orange and Rockland counties last Friday, according to the New York Times.

The sudden change left Sean Plunkett and Nicole Hoefferle shocked and frustrated as they had already made arrangements and preparations for their 60 guests based on the original booking.

“This isn’t just us. They’re asking our guests to cancel the reservation themselves, which to me is a little bit suspicious because we didn’t cancel, they canceled,” Plunkett told NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert on “Morning in America.” “They chose to take that contract and then their behavior following that decision is what really hurt us.”

According to CBS New York, at least one other engaged couple, and several large groups, also had to look for other hotels after migrants were sent to The Crossroads.

It’s not just wedding guests. The Crossroads is one of several hotels believed to have booted nearly two dozen homeless veterans in favor of incoming migrants this past weekend.

NewsNation reached out to The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, but it declined to comment.

Adams sent the migrants to Orange County hours before Title 42 ended, the New York Times reported. Title 42 is a pandemic-era policy put in place that allowed border personnel to deny entry to migrants on public health grounds.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said the mayor’s intention was to spread people throughout the state when Title 42 ended.

“Orange County was the first case but we’re not going to be the last,” Neuhaus said. “We are going to start galvanizing and organizing to push back.”

Border officials warned an “influx” of migrants would be coming to the United States after Title 42 ended. However, that has not been the case. Migrant crossings have actually gone down dramatically.

The United States is now using Title 8 to address border issues, and so far, apprehensions have fallen.

Over the past three days, Border Patrol agents have recorded 14,752 apprehensions, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz. That’s a 45% drop from the same time period a week earlier.

The number of people who have evaded law enforcement also went down to 4,316, from 7,399 last week.