New York migrant shelter overwhelmed with asylum-seekers

(NewsNation) — Despite a drop in migrant crossings after the expiration of Title 42, some cities are still overwhelmed as they try to support asylum-seekers already in the U.S.

Vive, a migrant shelter in Buffalo, New York, has welcomed asylum-seekers from 91 countries over its 30-year history.

Now, it is facing the highest demand ever, at 40% over capacity, and every bed is already occupied.

Traditionally, many asylum-seekers ended up here for a shot at getting asylum just north in Canada. But because of a recent crackdown, many more will try to stay in the U.S.

With surges in migration through Mexico and new arrivals being bused from New York City, there is no more room here, Chief Program Officer Anna Mongo told NewsNation.

In some cases, as many as 12 people are staying in one room, Mongo said, with laundry piles as high as they’ve ever been.

This tracks with the record number of apprehensions at the southern border in the weeks leading up to the expiration of Title 42.

The increase in demand for refuge brought one couple and their two sons to the U.S. from Colombia early last month.

NewsNation learned their story with the help of an interpreter.

The couple was given 24 hours to leave after having a relative killed by gang violence back home. The family has also faced threats to their own lives.

“Once they started to receive the threats, they were experiencing so much fear. They heard about people being taken hostage, women being raped, so by that point, they had to do whatever they could to get out of there as fast as they could,” the interpreter explained.

The fear prompted them to pay thousands of dollars to smugglers and experience harsh conditions like handcuffs and shackles on parts of the journey, just to get to safety.

Now, their case could take years to decide while they continue to fear for their lives due to the possibility that they could face deportation.