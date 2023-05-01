CHICAGO (WGN) — More migrants are set to arrive in Chicago from Texas on Monday, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking Gov. Greg Abbott to stop.

“We simply have no more shelters, spaces, or resources to accommodate an increase of individuals at this level,” a letter penned by Lightfoot reads, in part.

Chicago has welcomed more than 8,000 asylum seekers since last August, with Lightfoot saying many of those who have been bussed or flown in are in dire need of basic resources.

Her letter states further, “I know by your actions that you either do not see or do not care about the trauma these migrants have already faced and continue to suffer under the humanitarian crisis you have created. But I beseech you anyway: treat these individuals with the respect and dignity that they deserve.”

While Chicago is bracing for another influx of migrants, it is not the only city dealing with the problem.

El Paso, Texas, mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency for his city, effective starting Tuesday and lasting for the next week.

“We figure there’s anywhere between 10-12,000 people that are ready to come on May 11th, May 12th,” Leeser said. “So effective at 12:01 May 1st, I am declaring a state of emergency in our community.”

The measure will allow for the opening of temporary shelters in El Paso and comes ahead of the expiration of Title 42, which allowed officials the ability to turn away those seeking asylum in the United States based on helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It is unclear at this time what measures the City of Chicago will take if migrants continue to arrive from Texas.