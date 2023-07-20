NYC tells migrants at southern border to ‘consider another city’

(NewsNation) — New York City plans to distribute flyers at the southern border warning new arrivals that housing in NYC is “very expensive” and asks them to “please consider another city.”

The new flyers are intended to “combat misinformation at the border” and will inform migrants that the city “cannot continue the level of support it has been providing,” the office of Mayor Eric Adams said in a release Wednesday.

The flyer — which is also written in Spanish — says “there is no guarantee” that the city can “provide shelter and services” to migrants who come and warns that “the cost of food, transportation and other necessities in NYC is the highest in the United States.”

The city also announced new plans to remove some asylum seekers from its shelter system after providing 60 days’ notice.

That policy will start with single adults who have been in the city’s care “for a significant amount of time,” according to the city. Those measures are supposed to help free up shelter space for migrant families with children.

New York City says it has provided services to more than 90,000 asylum seekers since last spring and almost 55,000 migrants are still in the city’s care.

The mayor’s office said 300-500 people continue to arrive each day even though the city is “at capacity.”

“For more than a year now, New York City has responded to this crisis alone — we need our state and federal partners to step up,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Wednesday.

City leaders estimate the cost of caring for migrants will reach more than $4 billion by next summer.

NYC says it has opened more than 185 emergency shelters, including 13 large-scale humanitarian relief centers to handle the influx of new arrivals.

Adams, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency back in October after thousands of migrants began arriving on buses from around the country. The declaration came just months after Republican governors like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started busing migrants to sanctuary cities.

Recently, Adams faced criticism from officials in other parts of the state after dozens of migrants arrived on buses from the city.

Adult asylum seekers who don’t find new housing after 60 days will be required to reply for a new placement, per the mayor’s office.

Read the flyer New York City will begin distributing below.