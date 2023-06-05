New York City announces faith-based migrant shelters plan

Members of a group of some 30 migrants seeking asylum are seen in Bialowieza, Poland, on Sunday, 28 May 2023 across a wall that Poland has built on its border with Belarus to stop massive migrant pressure. The group has remained stuck at the spot for three days, according to human rights activists. (AP Photo/Agnieszka Sadowska)

(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a new program that will involve houses of worship housing asylum seekers.

Adams has been vocal about the strain of housing asylum seekers, many of whom were bused to the city from border states like Texas. He has previously called for smaller cities and towns to share the responsibility for housing migrants, while also asking the Biden administration for aid.

The new program will allow up to 50 houses of worship to offer overnight shelter for up to 19 single, adult men at each location. The city will also be opening five daytime centers to allow houses of worship to continue their normal activities.

“No matter what faith you practice, caring for those in need is part of every spiritual tradition,” said Mayor Adams.

Since last spring, more than 72,000 asylum seekers have passed through New York City, with more than 46,000 remaining in the city. While those seeking asylum are eligible to receive work visas while their case is processed, the system is backlogged and many face delays.

Adams has called on the government to expedite the process, as well as providing more aid to cities who are providing housing, meals and other social services to migrants, often at a significant cost.

The move also comes after Adams came under fire for using schools to help shelter migrants, with parents and students objecting to the use of spaces already in use by local communities.

While the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. has decreased since the expiration of Title 42 in May, states and cities are still strapped for resources when it comes to helping those asylum seekers already in the country.