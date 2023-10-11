O’Hare Airport makeshift shelter housing fewer migrants

(NewsNation) — The number of migrants awaiting shelter at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has reduced since last week.

According to Block Club Chicago, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications released new data Tuesday that reveal O’Hare’s makeshift shelter is hosting 632 migrants, down from 828 migrants on Oct. 6.

According to the outlet, this means 196 migrants have been placed in newly opened city-run shelters or are staying elsewhere.

Most of the 14,000 immigrants who have arrived in Chicago during the last year have come through Texas, largely under the direction of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The city has added 15 shelters since May and resettled about 3,000 people. The shelters serve 190,000 meals weekly and partner with groups for medical care, but still rely heavily on volunteers to fill gaps.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration is exploring different options in the event the city is not able to set up its planned tent camps for migrants in time for winter, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Despite rumors, no tent locations have been officially finalized and no start date has been announced. Johnson’s deputy chief of staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas said they are still doing their “due diligence.”

Chicago officials in September signed a nearly $30 million contract with a private security firm to relocate migrants. GardaWorld Federal Services and a subsidiary sealed the one-year, $29.4 million deal with Chicago on Sept. 12.

NewsNation’s Sean Noone and The Associated Press contributed to this report.