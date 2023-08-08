Pizzeria serves up slice of hope amid New York’s migrant crisis

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — When the sidewalk in front of Uncle Paul’s Pizza became a makeshift resting place for asylum seekers awaiting shelter, instead of objecting, the owner graciously treated them to his finest dishes, seeing a reflection of himself in the migrants.

Dino Redzic, a former refugee from the country formally known as Yugoslavia, arrived in the U.S. 30 years ago without funds but driven to attain the American Dream. Today a legal citizen and thriving entrepreneur, he refused to abandon asylum seekers seeking refuge near his pizzeria, recalling his own journey.

“We aren’t entitled to anything, we just got an opportunity and I believe these people are here for the very same thing,” Redzic said.

Uncle Paul’s Pizza is attached to the Roosevelt Hotel, a 19-story building currently functioning as an intake center and shelter for migrant families.

However, in the past week, New York City, which is mandated to provide secure shelter to all who ask, faced an accommodation shortage. Consequently, migrants spent days stating, sitting, or sleeping on the sidewalk.

“You come in the morning and they all sleeping here like sardines, and you couldn’t get to your store, clients couldn’t get in,” Redzic said.

Initially, Redzic’s pizza service to migrants faced challenges.

“I made about 10 pizza pies and when I went over, it almost caused a riot; everybody jump up,” Redzic recalled.

Yet, as his goodwill spread, patrons began contributing funds, thanking him for his assistance.

Redzic’s ultimate goal, however, is to employ the migrants. He has 18 vacant positions that locals aren’t pursuing. The obstacle lies in migrants needing work permits.

New York Mayor Eric Adams appealed to President Joe Biden to approve expedited work visas.

“We need to allow people to work. There’s nothing more anti-American than you can’t work,” Adams said.

“They’re ready to work, they’re willing to work, and they’re not able to work,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Redzic empathizes that migrants seek empowerment, mirroring his own experience three decades ago.

“They not here to live off welfare or any public assistance. All they want is free air and the right to work,” he said.

This isn’t Redzic’s first instance of generosity. Amid the pandemic, he and his business partner chose to keep the pizzeria in operation, providing complementary meals to first responders.