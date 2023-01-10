Preventive efforts ramp up at El Paso border

(NewsNation) — El Paso, Texas, has mostly returned to normal following visits from President Joe Biden and law makers, in part, because of deterrence efforts along the Rio Grande River.

Armored vehicles lined the river Tuesday as far as the eye could see. More than 500 Texas National Guard members have been deployed to the El Paso sector to assist Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the influx of unauthorized crossings at the nation’s southern border.

TX: Armored vehicles lining the Rio Grande in El Paso—We went with @TXMilitary to see what's being done to deter people from crossing. A fence has been put up along w/concertina wire. 1st Sgt. Ringle says migrants have to walk at least 4 miles to a port of entry to claim asylum.

“Everywhere we go, all of a sudden there’s nobody here, so it’s working,” said Operation Lonestar Sgt. Public Affairs Suzanne Ringle.

Border encounters also tend to slow this time of year, according to border patrol officials.

The sector, encompassing 125,500 square miles, was a hot spot for crossings last month when thousands of migrants streamed into the city— the majority of them from Venezuela. The Biden Administration was quick to announce a policy that allowed agents to turn away Venezuelan migrants who arrive at the border.

That policy now includes migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua. Poverty and political instability are often driving forces behind those migrants’ treks to the U.S. border.

TX: A downtown El Paso corner has become home for hundreds of migrants who are choosing not to self-surrender to Border Patrol over fears of being sent back. The rest of the city has been cleared. Local police are out each day patrolling/keeping things as "orderly" as possible.

Preventive efforts have also ramped up. Fencing and concertina wire now stretch along the river bank and a command center sits at what was once the busiest crossing point.

Ringle said the groups are only a distraction.

“As long as they got the masses coming across, the cartels can do what they need to do down the line,” Ringle said. “And that’s what it’s all about and this right here is cutting into cartels money.”

TX: Encounter #s plummeting in El Paso—@TXMilitary took us to the area being reinforced under @GovAbbott #OperationLonestar—1st Sgt. Ringle says, "If you're desperately crossing then you'll do it the right way. All you have to do is sit there & wait."



More: @NewsNation #RushHour

Smoke and mirrors have become common practice for the cartels, which, according to Ringle, are capitalizing on messaging that inaccurately leads migrants to believe the border is open.

“It’s important that they do it the right way and the safe way because endangering your children is never the answer, endangering yourself is never the answer, and that’s me as a mom, a nana, a soldier and a civilian all rolled up in one,” Ringle said.