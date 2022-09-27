Proposed bill could help New York migrants

A bus with migrants on board, originating in Texas, arrives at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City on August 25, 2022. – Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered buses to carry thousands of migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, and New York City to highlight criticisms of US President Joe Bidens border policy. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Every migrant who arrives in New York City has access to legal services provided by the city. But a recently proposed legislation would guarantee those legal services would be provided by the state.

Under the proposed Access to Representation Act (S81B/A1961), low-income migrants in the state of New York who are facing deportation or detention would receive guaranteed legal assistance.

However, if passed, it would cost taxpayers an estimated $300 million to provide the service.

New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman and State Rep. Catalina Cruz, two Democratic state lawmakers, are sponsoring the proposed bill.

If passed, New York would be the first state in the nation to guarantee legal representation for migrants facing issues regarding their stay in the U.S.

The state would be in full control of the funding and migrants looking to use the legal service would have to meet income requirements as well having to be facing deportation or immigration-related arrest or detention.

The proposed bill still has a long way to go, and state Republicans vow to reject it every step of the way.

Since April, more than 10,000 migrants have arrived in New York City. Most of the migrants have been bused from the southern border by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been placing migrants on one-way buses to Democratic sanctuary cities such as New York, D.C. and Chicago.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said last week that Abbott’s actions have created a humanitarian crisis in the city.