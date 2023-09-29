Record number of migrant buses arrive in Chicago in less than a week

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — As the city of Chicago is running out of room to house migrants, a record number of buses arrived with asylum seekers in a two-day period.

Since Saturday, the city has received 27 busses, the Chicago Tribune reports, with each bus typically carrying about 50 people. Seven buses arrived Wednesday.

“On top of the 12, we had 16 buses earlier in the week, so a total of 28 buses and 24 flights at O’Hare because we get two flights from San Antonio daily,” said Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s first deputy chief of staff.

New data shows since the end of August 2022, more than 15,000 migrants have arrived in the city. As of Monday, 8,936 migrants remained in city shelters, while another 2,011 migrants awaited placement.

Those awaiting placement include 1,635 migrants at Chicago Police Department Districts, 360 at O’Hare International Airport, and another 16 migrants at Midway International Airport.

Since Aug. 2022, city officials said 280 buses have arrived in Chicago, including 59 this month alone. Buses have come from cities in Texas, including Del Rio/Eagle Pass, El Paso, Laredo, Brownsville and McAllen, while several others have arrived from Denver, Colorado.

As of Monday, numbers showed the most overwhelmed police districts included the 9th District where 199 migrants are staying, the 12th District where 144 migrants are staying, and the 1st District where 112 migrants are staying.

While the police districts are supposed to be a temporary shelter as migrants await placement at city shelters, police sources and volunteers tell NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV that some people have called it their home for months, sleeping on mattresses, blankets, and even tents outside of the lobbies.

At several community meetings, tempers have flared as residents expressed concern and anger over the lack of notification when a new shelter opens. City leaders said they appreciate and understand that frustration and feeling of being caught off guard, because they do as well.

Recently, the city quietly signed a $29 million contract with GardaWorld to erect, staff, and operate tent cities to accommodate the influx of migrants. Each tent must be able to house 250-1,400 people, WGN Investigates learned.

NewsNation affiliate WGN-TV contributed to this report.