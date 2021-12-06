‘Remain in Mexico’ policy set to restart with changes

(NewsNation Now) — The “Remain in Mexico” policy is set to restart this week — with a few changes.

Both Mexico and the U.S. were reluctant to reimplement the border rule, but leaders from both countries negotiated some changes that each side could live with.

Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it.

Revival of the “Remain in Mexico” policy comes even as the Biden administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny. President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect subject to Mexico’s acceptance.

Mexico’s foreign relations secretary said in light of U.S. concessions, Mexico will allow returns,“for humanitarian reasons and for temporary stays.”

Mexico’s conditions include COVID-19 vaccinations for migrants, more protection in dangerous Mexican border cities, better access to attorneys and quicker resolution of cases.

About 70,000 asylum-seekers have been subject to the policy, which President Donald Trump introduced in January 2019 and which Biden suspended on his first day in office.