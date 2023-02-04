Rep. Clarke: We have means to solve immigration crisis

(NewsNation) — Migrant busing has pushed sanctuary cities into crisis situations.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that California would experience an unsustainable flow of illegal immigrants once Title 42 ends.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., spoke out about the crisis on NewsNation’s “Prime,” saying that the United States has “the means, and the ability, to solve the problem.”

“For too long now, we’ve neglected a broken immigration system that has trapped folks here in the U.S., undocumented and unable to fully participate in the American dream, and have made it even more difficult for those seeking asylum,” Clarke said. “It’s long overdue, and I believe the only way that we get a full understanding of what we’re up against is by reforming our system.”

