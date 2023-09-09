Report: Biden considers forcing migrants to remain in Texas

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks about Hurricane Ian during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listens at right. Biden is headed to hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with a pledge that the federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute, for now, to focus on those in need. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is considering forcing some migrants who enter the country illegally to remain in Texas while they await screening, according to The Los Angeles Times.

It’s one approach the Biden administration is considering as it faces relentless calls from Democratic mayors to address the influx of migrants in large American cities.

The possible move, however, is likely to anger those on both sides.

Many cities have seen a steady arrival of migrants since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing many of those who crossed the southern border without authorization to New York City, Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C. and more.

On the heels of the Los Angeles Times report, which cited three U.S. officials, Abbott threatened to send “even more buses” of migrants to Washington, D.C.

“Biden considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas. This scam was tried years ago & was shot down by a judge,” Abbott posted on X, the company formerly known as Twitter. “We will send Biden the same swift justice.”

A recent poll by the Economist and YouGov reveals most Americans are displeased with immigration agencies’ performances.

Though a large share of Americans approve of Abbott’s actions, 56% would prefer the federal government police the border rather than individual states.