Drownings a daily occurrence at the US-Mexico border, officials say

Eagle Pass, Texas, (NewsNation) — As the sun rises on the Rio Grande River, migrants on the Mexican side in Piedras Negras gather to say their last prayers before attempting one of the deadliest crossings on the southern border.

This stretch of the river, while deceptively calm from the outside, harbors some of the strongest currents, resulting in an alarming rate of drownings.

Local officials in Eagle Pass report an average of one drowning per day as thousands of migrants attempt to cross the treacherous waters daily.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber has witnessed the recovery of numerous deceased migrant bodies from the Rio Grande.

In a statement, he noted, “My deputies have seen… one or two kids at the same time.”

The currents are unpredictable and have proven fatal even for those who attempt the crossing with children.

Video footage captured the perilous journey of a migrant from Venezuela carrying his daughter, nearly swept away by the powerful currents as they sought to reach the U.S.

Migrants shared with NewsNation that they feel compelled to risk their lives crossing the river to avoid further extortion by cartels and Mexican law enforcement.

“I’m pretty nervous to cross; I’ve heard many things about the river,” expressed a Venezuelan migrant.

Another from Nicaragua admitted being scared, highlighting the desperate circumstances that drive migrants to undertake such perilous journeys.

NewsNation witnessed groups of migrants crossing the Rio Grande, with children clinging to their parents as they navigated the dangerous currents.

Upon reaching the U.S., migrants faced the challenge of climbing over shipping containers placed by Texas officials to block entry.

Negotiating concertina wire, they would then turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents.

Migrants arriving in Eagle Pass are also taking alternative routes, with thousands hopping on freight trains in southern Mexico and traveling all the way to the U.S. border.

Local officials express concern, emphasizing that they lack the support and resources from the federal government to cope with the massive migrant surge.

The surge has led to an increase in drownings in the Rio Grande. Unidentified bodies are placed in freezer trailers once recovered, where officials try to gather information about the deceased migrants.

Currently, one trailer holds 24 deceased bodies, and officials say they need more trailers to accommodate the rising number of drownings.

Maverick County Officer Juarez, responsible for storing recovered bodies, said, “This is where we store them… we encounter 2-3 bodies a day.”

Despite the deadly risks, over 2,000 migrants are crossing into Eagle Pass every day, determined to do whatever it takes for a chance at the American dream.