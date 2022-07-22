RNC prepares immigrants for naturalization tests

(NewsNation) — The Republican National Committee is opening a series of community centers across the country.

In a strip mall outside Miami, Florida, one such center is full of immigrants from all over Latin America.

“They’re learning about the U.S. government and American history through the ‘Republican Civics Initiative,'” said Abel Carvajal, a community center instructor.

The “Republican Civics Initiative” is a program designed to help immigrants study for the civics portion of the U.S. naturalization exam, helping them prepare for full legal citizenship.

“The idea is to teach them everything they need to know so they can pass the test to become U.S. citizens and vote,” said Jaime Florez, Hispanic Communications Director at the RNC.

Gabriela Burgos is a participant from Bolivia. Like everyone else at the center, she has a green card and is one test away from becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I am here to learn because I want to pass my citizen because I really want to vote,” Burgos said. “It is so important to vote for the people because this is our voice.”

The participants come to the free class one night a week for two hours. Most of the class is in Spanish.

“I feel so happy because this class is in Spanish,” Burgos said. “You can see probably 90% of the people here is Cuban, are from Bolivia, Colombia. The class is in Spanish. This has really helped me.”

According to the RNC, the community centers are part of a multimillion-dollar investment in organizing and engaging with voters in Asian Pacific American, Black and Hispanic communities across the country.

The RNC has already opened 33 centers in battleground states including Texas, Georgia, Nevada, California, and Pennsylvania.

“We are interested in attracting other communities. Minorities in particular.” Florez said on why the RNC is involved in preparing immigrants for citizenship. “But the idea is not to politicize this.”

Critics say the centers are politically motivated and work to groom Republican voters at the grassroots level.

According to Florez, the idea is to teach them what they need to know when they get to the test.

“Most of them come here and they have small conversations about what they are. Where they came from,” Florez said. “Many of them identify as Republicans before the class starts.”

Almost everyone at the Miami center fled a country with a history of communism or socialism. It’s why they say they’re so excited to be able to vote.

Ovidio Rodriguez is from Cuba and has waited years to finally take the naturalization exam.

“I identify as Republican because it is the party that defends freedom,” Rodriguez said. “As a human being, as an independent, it chooses life. It is the party that represents all your rights as an individual.”