Search underway for missing migrant children in Houston

In this Thursday, April 30, 2020, photo traffic moves along Interstate 10 near downtown Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(NewsNation) — Dozens of migrant children are missing in Houston, sparking a frantic search by officials to find them, according to Reuters.

Houston Police raised concerns migrant children were going missing from the homes of their sponsors in the city, according to government officials and emails obtained by Reuters.

Police alerted the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the department that oversees the care of migrant children, to this trend.

Since late last year, 57 migrant children have gone missing in Houston, according the agency. As of Aug. 26, 46 of them have been found safe.

Houston is the No. 1 destination for unaccompanied migrant children.