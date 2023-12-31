More Chicago suburbs work to restrict migrant buses

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Yet another Chicago suburb is taking action to restrict buses carrying migrants from the southern border from showing up unannounced, according to multiple reports.

South Barrington, a wealthy suburb northwest of the city, will begin issuing fines and impounding vehicles arriving in the community unless they have first notified the police chief of a representative, according to The Daily Herald.

Ever since Chicago imposed restrictions on when and where migrants can be dropped off, more buses have been showing up in suburbs with no warning, straining resources and leaving migrants in danger.

Most migrants being dropped off in the suburbs are being told to take trains into the city. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will try and circumvent the restrictions by flying more migrants, as his state did last week.

Last week, the mayors of New York City, Denver, and Chicago joined forces, implementing new measures and policies to reduce the flow of buses transporting migrants to their cities.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, alongside Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, held a joint virtual news conference Wednesday calling on the Biden administration to do more to help.

Their collective goal is to curb the surge of migrants arriving by bus from the southern border, a trend attributed to Abbott’s directives.

New York City has received 161,000 migrants since last year, Chicago 26,000, and Denver 35,000. Despite the numbers, buses and migrants continue to arrive nearly every day.