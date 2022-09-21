Migrant workers pass freshly picked watermelon down a line to be loaded up in a produce trailer at the Mandujano Brothers Produce’s watermelon field Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Coyanosa,Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

(NewsNation) — In 2017, the U.S. began limiting the number of refugees admitted into the country — a measure that now costs the nation’s economy more than $9.1 billion each year, a new report found.

Former President Donald Trump lowered the cap for refugee admissions each year of his presidency and brought them to a record low of 15,000 for 2021.

The result was an overall 86% decline in refugee arrivals between the fiscal years 2016 and 2021, economist Michael Clemens found in his report for the Center for Global Development and IZA Institute of Labor Economics.

“While work bans are likely to deter asylum seekers from coming, they can also tend to reduce the positive economic effects of asylum seekers,” the report read.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s a drop in the bucket — a $9.1 billion shortfall amounts to .04% of the $21 trillion U.S. economy. The costs are large, however, relative to legal limits on policy rules by any U.S. administration that impact the economy, according to the report.

Congress can block certain federal agency rules with an “annual effect on the economy of $100,000,000 or more,” or similar fiscal effects, the report stated.

The elimination of each refugee from today’s economy reduces ongoing GDP by at least $30,962 annually and costs public entities at least $6,844 per year, according to the report.

“At least $10,310 per refugee per year of that GDP effect accrues to other people in America — not the refugees themselves,” Clemens wrote in a Twitter thread summarizing his findings.

The average asylum-seeker pays $2,185 more to federal, state and local entities than they receive in benefits, Clemens wrote.

In Arizona, Texas and Florida, Republican efforts to keep the local migrant population at bay have dominated headlines in recent months.

The governors of those states have taken to busing and flying migrants to cities including Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York City — all Democratic strongholds that have declared themselves what are often referred to as sanctuary cities for migrants.

Those Republican efforts drew criticism from Democrats. On Tuesday, a Boston-based law firm filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of several migrants whom Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis had flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

However, efforts to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border also come at a cost.

Texas has committed billions of dollars to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, an unprecedented move into border security that includes bus trips, prosecuting border crossers for trespassing and the mobilization of state troopers and National Guardsmen to help patrol the border.

The Florida legislature allocated $12 million for its program for the current budget year.

The city of El Paso, which last week contracted a private bus company at a cost of up to $2 million, plans to seek reimbursement from the federal government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.