Texas using boats to block border along Rio Grande

(NewsNation Now) — In the latest effort from Gov Greg Abbott to prevent illegal immigration, authorities are now using boats to deter crossings from Mexico through the Rio Grande into Texas.

The boat blockade is located in La Jolla, Texas, about 100 miles west of the southernmost tip of the state, which is one of the most highly trafficked areas since the spring for human smuggling and also migrants trying to make their way into the U.S. border.

The flotilla is made up of boats spaced out along the waterway from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas National Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Texas DPS is calling it a measure of enhanced security as the state is getting creative to try to amplify its border security.

A few weeks ago, Texas constructed what Abbott touted as “a steel wall along the southern border” using shipping containers placed along the Rio Grande in South Texas to keep out migrants and caravans from Mexico.

“Large shipping containers, resources & personnel are being used to protect communities & property owners,” Abbott tweeted last week. “Texas is securing the border.”

A row of about 20 giant containers has been placed on the riverbanks in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas. Armored vehicles appear to be interspersed with the containers, as seen in the video Abbott posted Wednesday on social media.

Behind the row of containers is a row of Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers and vehicles as a second line of defense to stop migrants from illegally crossing the river.

