WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — After what passengers described as a nearly 30-hour journey, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s first bus filled with migrants from Texas arrived in Washington Wednesday.

It was part of a promise by Abbott to send to the nation’s capital, on a voluntary basis, people who recently crossed the southern border. The move is aimed at protesting the Biden administration’s federal immigration policies.

“The ultimate way to end the clogged border is for President Biden to do his job and to secure the border,” Abbott said Wednesday.

The first bus brought about 30 migrant men, women and children.

Outside Union Station, Catholic Charities workers connected migrants with resources and additional travel options to reunite with family or friends.

Manuel, who is from Venezuela, told NewsNation he was trying to make his way to New York because he has friends there.

“The people that brought us were really nice. We don’t have any complaints about them,” Manuel, said.

“We’re here. We’re here to work. And we’re happy to be here and happy not to be down where we were in our countries,” he said.

Abbott announced the busing plan to protest the end of Title 42 — the controversial plan at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The legislation officially will end May 23 and likely will result in an increase in illegal border crossings and asylum claims.

The White House has called Abbott’s plan little more than public posturing to score easy political points.

“I’m not aware of what authority the governor would be doing that under​,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy. “I think it’s pretty clear this is a publicity stunt​.”