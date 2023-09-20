Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares ‘invasion’ at southern border

(NewsNation) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared “an invasion” at the southern border Wednesday evening, deploying the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies.

“I officially declared an invasion at our border because of Biden’s policies,” Abbott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

He continued: “We are building a border wall, razor wire and marine barriers. We are also repelling migrants.”

Along with the post, Abbott attached a letter sent to President Joe Biden last November. In the letter, Abbott argues the federal government is not upholding its end of a constitutional agreement to individual states to “protect each of them against Invasion.”

“The federal government’s failure has forced me to invoke Article I, § 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, thereby enabling the State of Texas to protect its own territory against invasion by the Mexican drug cartels,” Abbott said in the letter.

He later added: “Texans are paying the price for your failure. Ranches are being ripped apart, and homes are vulnerable to intrusion. Our border communities are regularly disrupted by human traffickers and bailouts. Deadly fentanyl is crossing the porous border to such a degree that it is now the leading cause of death for citizens between the ages of 18 and 45.”

Abbott said using his authority, he plans to escalate efforts to repel and turn back migrants who try to enter Texas at a border crossing Congress has designated as illegal and arrest those who violate Texas law.

Abbott’s invasion declaration comes as the mayor of Eagle Pass issued a local disaster declaration Wednesday, asking for more resources. Border Patrol officials tell NewsNation’s Ali Bradley that roughly 4,000 migrants arrived Wednesday and, at one point, the line stretched five miles long and into Mexico.