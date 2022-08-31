Texas governor buses migrants to Chicago

UVALDE, TEXAS – MAY 27: Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting at Uvalde High School on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Abbott held a press conference to give an update on the resources the state will be providing to everyone affected by Tuesday’s mass shooting where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School. Abbott expressed his anger about being misled about law enforcements response to the shooting. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bused migrants to Chicago, Illinois.

The governor’s office tells NewsNation two buses arrived at Union Station on Wednesday night. Border reporter Ali Bradley says 95 migrants were dropped off in the Windy City.

Abbott is adding Chicago as a new drop-off location for his busing strategy — a response to his belief that President Joe Biden is not doing anything to secure the border while Texas border communities are overwhelmed.

The Texas governor has already been busing migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans — and Americans — at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott. said “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management in April to begin chartering buses to take migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. Earlier in August, Abbott added New York City as a second drop-off location. In that time, thousands of migrants have been transported.

Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” has irritated officials in Washington, D.C. and New York City and cost around $12 million, the El Paso Times reports.

Under Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance, all residents are granted access to city services regardless of their immigration status.