Texas probes claims of border troopers receiving ‘inhumane’ orders

(NewsNation) — The Texas Inspector General’s Office is conducting an investigation into allegations that Texas Department of Safety troopers were ordered to do “inhumane” things to stop migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas DPS denies these claims, emphasizing that such directives aren’t established policies.

According to the Houston Chronicle, an email from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper expressed concerns to superiors regarding orders to “push the people back into the water to go to Mexico” and withhold water from migrants in scorching Texas heat.

NewsNation has not obtained that email.

“Due to the extreme heat, the order to not give people water needs to be immediately reversed as well,” the trooper wrote, later adding: “I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane.”

Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez denies these claims.

“I can tell you for a fact that no trooper has forcibly pushed any migrant back into the river. Now, if they got a directive saying ‘pushed back,’ well that could have been misinterpreted [to mean] physically push them back. That’s not the case,” Olivarez said. “That means just to redirect them either by messaging or just having a show of force by standing at the riverbank by telling the migrants you can’t cross here, you need to go to a port of entry.”

The email presents a report on the weekly events and operational issues that occurred between June 25 and July 1 while troopers served as medics. It was first reported by the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

“I hope that they do investigate and get to the bottom of it because what was on that report is very concerning,” said Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas. “One thing to have border security, but we don’t want to torture anyone or hurt [them].”

In the email, the trooper called for changes to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star policies and concerns over the razor wire, writing that the placement along the river “forces people to cross in other areas that are deeper and not as safe for people carrying kids and bags.”

In response, Abbott argues that removing the wire would encourage migrants to embark on unsafe and illegal crossings.

Seven House Democrats from Texas sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General and Secretary of State, asserting that the 1,000-foot buoy barrier being constructed by Abbott in the Rio Grande is a violation of international law. According to these lawmakers, the barrier is deemed both dangerous and inhumane.

In a separate email shared with the Houston Chronicle, Victor Escalon, a DPS director who oversees South Texas, said troopers “may need to open the wire to aid individuals in medical distress, maintain the peace, and/or to make an arrest for criminal trespass, criminal mischief, acts of violence, or other State crimes.”

“Our DPS medical unit is assigned to this operation to address medical concerns for everyone involved,” Escalon wrote. “As we enforce State law, we may need to aid those in medical distress and provide water as necessary.”

In another email obtained by the Houston Chronicle, DPS Director Steven McCraw called for an audit to determine if more can be done to minimize the risk to migrants. In the email, he acknowledged that there has been an increase in injuries from wire, including seven incidents where migrants needed medical attention.

“The purpose of the wire is to deter smuggling between the ports of entry and not to injure migrants,” McCraw wrote.

The governor is facing legal challenges to his strategy. A Texas kayak tour guide is suing, arguing installation of buoys will adversely impact their business.

Recent data from CBP reveals nearly 145,000 encounters throughout the entire Southwest border last month. These figures mark the lowest recorded numbers since February 2021.

However, migrant deaths are on the rise at the southern border as many put their trust in human smugglers to make the dangerous trip across the Rio Grande.

Conditions are rough currently, with temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit across the southern border. Many migrants are carrying backpacks, and even children, as they try to make the trip, and often don’t have enough water.

Also, cartels are intercepting migrant groups planning to cross at ports of entry using the CBP One app.

Last year, 853 migrants died after crossing into the U.S., Customs and Border Patrol reported. Law enforcement tells NewsNation they expect the deaths to be worse this year.