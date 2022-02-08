Texas police break up alleged human smuggling operation

(NewsNation Now) — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday apprehended nine people whom officials believe were involved in a smuggling operation. The driver fled the area.

NewsNation reporter Robert Sherman was on a ride-along with Lt. Chris Olivarez in Del Rio, Texas when the pursuit took place. NewsNation captured exclusive video footage of the investigation.

The truck sped away during a traffic stop, going through a fence and into the brush. The vehicle had been stolen from San Antonio, officials said.

Such a scene isn’t uncommon in the Del Rio area, according to the officer.

“It’s very profitable for these people to take part in human smuggling because they’re being paid thousands to smuggle people,” Olivarez said.

And Lt. Donny Kindred, who has worked as a pilot for Texas DPS for the past eight years, said he’s never seen Del Rio so active with encounters between police and people trying to enter the U.S.

“The amount of pursuits and the length of pursuits these people will go to try to get away even with a helicopter overhead” is unprecedented, Kindred said, adding that, “We’ve had pursuits that have gone on for 80 miles.”

The biggest challenge facing Texas DPS is manpower, he said.

“Texas is so huge we’ll never be able to cover the border the way it should be covered,” Kindred said. “We just do the best we can with the resources we have.”