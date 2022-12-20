The US-Mexico border crisis at a glance

A family of migrants from Columbia climbs up through a canal fence after crossing under a hole in the US-Mexico border wall in El Paso, Texas, on December 19, 2022. – The US Supreme Court halted Monday the imminent removal of a key policy used since the administration of president Donald Trump to block migrants at the southwest border, amid worries over a surge in undocumented immigrants. An order signed by Chief Justice John Roberts placed a stay on the removal planned for Wednesday of Title 42, which allowed the government to use Covid-19 safety protocols to summarily block the entry of millions of migrants. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — As government leaders prepare for the anticipated end of Title 42, the future is unclear for migrants seeking a new life and the border communities whose resources are stretched thin.

Title 42 — a public health policy that allows Customs and Border Patrol agents to turn migrants away for public health reasons — was supposed to come to an end Wednesday.

A last-minute Supreme Court order on Monday, however, further complicated that timeline by temporarily pausing Title 42’s end.

As of Tuesday evening, a handful of Republican-led states were seeking to keep Title 42 in place, while the Department of Justice asked for it to be lifted, citing Dec. 27 as its new potential end date.

Below is a look at the efforts taking place along the U.S.-Mexico border in the meantime.