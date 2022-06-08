Thermal imaging shows alleged human smuggler in action

LAREDO, Texas (NewsNation) — Video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a human smuggling operation’s attempt to elude law enforcement.

In the video, a suspected human smuggler attempts to elude law enforcement in Laredo, Texas. He crashes the vehicle into the Rio Grande River and then swims back to Mexico. He is then grabbed on the Mexican side of the border by two people who are not Mexican law enforcement, according to Texas authorities. He is thrown into a car that drives off.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said cartels — especially in that region — are known for ruthlessly protecting their territory.

The video underscores the emphasis traffickers are placing on human smuggling — which may be even more lucrative than drug smuggling.

“The reality is human smuggling into the U.S. is a worldwide, lucrative business,” said Brandon Judd, a president of the National Border Patrol Council.

Authorities said human smugglers are now recruiting teenagers on social media, specifically TikTok, to bring people across the border.

“We have teenagers coming down here from Phoenix and the parents have no idea where they’re at,” said Tim Wiedemann of the Arizona Highway Patrol.