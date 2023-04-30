With Title 42 set to end, White House braces for surge of migrants

FILE – Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border wall to Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in San Diego. The Biden administration will open migration centers in South and Central America for asylum seekers heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, in a bid to slow what’s expected to be a surge of migrants seeking to cross the border next month as pandemic-era immigration restrictions end, U.S. officials said Thursday, April 27. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(NewsNation) — The White House is bracing for a new surge of migrants at the border as it prepares for the end of Title 42. The COVID-era border restriction lifts in less than two weeks.

The Biden administration is now taking steps to try to reduce an influx of migrant arrivals.

Title 42 is a public health order issued more than three years ago during the Trump administration. It allows border authorities to quickly expel migrants without processing them for asylum on COVID-related grounds – an action taken more than 2.7 million times since March 2020.

But soon, there will be a return to the old protocol at a time of mass migration.

While Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas feels confident, Border Patrol agents worry the news will prompt more migrants to make the journey north.

The city of Brownsville, Texas, recently declared an emergency after thousands of migrants crossed from Matamoros into Brownsville. Border Patrol officials say local authorities have been scrambling for resources as shelters in the area are over capacity.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mobilized special units to the southern border to assist Border Patrol. The City of El Paso is also set to declare an emergency, according to reports, as thousands of migrants are living in Ciudad Juarez awaiting the end of Title 42.

Republicans on Capitol Hill say President Joe Biden is being too lax on immigration policies.

“They’re putting all their time and effort into illegal immigration, finding ways to increase capacity, finding ways where people can come over illegally quicker. The reality is nine out of 10 people that come over into our country illegally do not qualify for asylum,” Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas) said on “Face the Nation.” “You haven’t heard the president say one thing about immigration other than just blame others.”

Meanwhile, the administration is trying to send a message of heightened consequences for crossings. Plus, they have added migrant processing centers in Latin America starting with Colombia and Guatemala to process migrants there rather than at the U.S. border.

But, the potential aftermath of Title 42 still raises concerns of another major crisis.

“Let me be clear: Our border is not open and will not be open after May 11,” Mayorkas said.

The shift at the border comes at a critical time for Biden. The issue has been a political vulnerability for the president, and it’s coming to the forefront just weeks after he launched his reelection bid.