US H-1B visa holders can soon apply to work … in Canada

(NewsNation) — Visa holders in the United States searching for a new opportunity or having trouble finding work will soon be able to start looking elsewhere: north of the border.

Starting Sunday, H-1B visa holders and their immediate family members will be eligible to apply for a Canadian work permit valid for up to three years.

The initiative is part of Canada’s “Tech Talent Strategy” crafted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the country’s immigration department.

“This will expand the opportunities available for skilled workers to continue to pursue their careers in the high-tech sector and contribute to economic growth and prosperity in North America,” the IRCC said in a statement last month.

Spouses and dependents will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed.

The program will remain in effect for one year, or until IRCC receives 10,000 applicants. Only principal applicants, and not their family members, will count toward the cap.

Canada is hoping to fill labor shortages in tech occupations. The country wants to welcome 1.45 million immigrants by 2025, focusing on people trained in health care and other in-demand job skills, Voice of America reported.

H-1B visas are for nonimmigrant foreign workers with specialized skills, and holders of these visas can apply for legal permanent residence.

As Canada works to attract more high-skilled workers, immigration reform in the United States remains stalled.

In March, the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board, said in a report that labor shortages will persist and even intensify without action on immigration. The group recommended creating a legal pathway for undocumented immigrants already living in the U.S. and streamlining the rention of H-1B visa holders.