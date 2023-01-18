US mayors to discuss border crisis at annual conference

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Conference of Mayors will address the nation’s immigration crisis Wednesday.

New York, DC, Chicago, and Miami are just some of the major cities that are seeing a relentless surge in the number of people flooding into the US illegally, some by foot, others by car or by boat, and the effects are costly.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who is also president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, said the issue is creating a strain on cities across America. In Miami, it impacts the public school systems and homeless systems.

“It’s costing our cities in terms of the tens of thousands of children that we have to school. We’ve seen the largest increase in enrollment, year over year in our public school system,” he said. “We want to be a city that takes care of the least, the last and the lost, but that’s a tremendous cost to us, and it makes it harder with this immigration crisis.”

While cities are asking for help, Suarez said the immigration system lacks order.

“Our immigration system has to be legal and orderly, which it is not at this particular moment,” he said. “There has to be a coherent policy, hemispherically to prevent so much immigration pressure coming from the country of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, which are all communist countries, and of course, countries like Haiti, Mexico, etc.”

The number of migrants entering the U.S. is unprecedented

Suarez said the U.S. Conference of Mayors will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and thinks mayors will express “a tremendous amount of concern” regarding immigration.