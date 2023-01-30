(NewsNation) — While the southern U.S. border gets most of the attention when it comes to border security, agents at the northern border are also seeing an increase in migrants.

Agents are keeping a close eye on what’s happening at the Canadian border, with many of those who cross illegally bound for locations including New York City.

U.S. Customs and Border agents at the border said more people have illegally crossed into the U.S. from Canada in the last three months than in the last two years combined.

Pictures posted by the agency on social media show people dashing across the border in the dark. Reports of increased crossings have come from the “Swanton sector” which covers Canadian border crossings into Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

Between Oct. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022 there was a 743 percent increase in apprehensions and encounters when compared to the same time period a year ago.

There are reports that last month, agents arrested more than 400 people from 19 different countries trying to cross into the U.S. through that sector.

This time of year, that area of the country gets extremely cold, with single-digit temperatures, and some people have frozen to death.

In a news release, CBP said “Border Patrol Agents tasked with detecting, identifying, and apprehending individuals attempting to unlawfully cross the border end up rescuing them and rendering potentially life-saving aid—all while the agents are selflessly placing themselves in harm’s way.”

On Jan. 19, the agency reported a family of four, including two adults, a teenager and an infant, were found frozen to death in a vehicle near the border.

Border patrol agents said human traffickers are making big money exploiting people who are desperate to make it to the U.S.

The agency also reported that after 27 months with no assaults on agents, there were nine last year, between July and November. They said they see many of the people being arrested are desperate and will do whatever they can to avoid being detained.