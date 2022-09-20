Video: Migrants found in truck during traffic stop in Texas

(NewsNation) — New footage obtained by NewsNation shows Texas state troopers discovering 10 migrants in the back of a box truck during a traffic stop.

It’s just the latest incident of police thwarting human smuggling attempts on U.S. soil amid a record surge in migrants crossing the southern border. U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted in the vehicle stop in the Del Rio area, and none of those found in the truck needed medical attention.

In the video, the driver of the truck is stopped for a moving violation and claims the back is empty when asked by police if there’s anything inside. Watch the full encounter above.