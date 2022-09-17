Where are the migrants coming from?

Migrants, many from Central American and Venezuela, walk along the Huehuetan highway in Chiapas state, Mexico, early Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The group left Tapachula on Monday, tired of waiting to normalize their status in a region with little work and still far from their ultimate goal of reaching the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(NewsNation) — While the migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, the makeup of those trying to come into the country is not limited to Mexicans.

In a news release, Abbott said the 100 migrants dropped off in front of the vice president’s residence were from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela.

In Chicago, busloads of migrants were dropped off at Union Station, originally coming from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

In 2019 U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported an increase in contacts with migrants from Central America’s “Northern Triangle” (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador).

Additionally, legal immigration and border security expert David Bier tweeted that southwest border apprehension data shows the number of migrants not from Mexico or the Northern Triangle stopped at the border has skyrocketed starting last year, in addition to increases in those from Mexico and the Northern Triangle.