White House defends border policies amid criticism from Texas attorney general

HARLINGEN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Texas attorney general Ken Paxton visited the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, where he criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the migrant influx.

He’s already sued the administration five times over immigration reforms.

When it comes to immigration, politicians and leaders remain at odds over how President Joe Biden has handled the border. Paxton calling out the Biden administration during his visit.

“The fact that they’re not coming down here, the fact that it seems that they’re trying to hide a lot of what’s going on. They’re very, very secretive,” he said.

Paxton wrapped up a tour of overflow facilities, The Rio Grande and meetings with local law enforcement.

“And the very things that worked so well during the last few years that curtailed this have been totally taken away, and now we’re under tremendous pressure,” he said.

Texas sheriffs were also in attendance. Some were from hundreds of miles inland who said they don’t have enough officers to strain this surge.

Heading into President Biden’s 100th day in office, The White House defended its handling of immigration issues. Press secretary Jen Psaki calling it a challenge, not a crisis.

“Some supporters of the former president [Donald Trump] and some Republicans in Congress are apparently licking their chops about how to make children a political issue. We don’t see it that way. And we felt this was the moral right step to take.”

