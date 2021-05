WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 14: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attends the daily press briefing at the White House on May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki spoke on the ongoing economic recovery and the recent changes by the CDC on mask mandate guidelines. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The White House said on Friday reports that migrant children were being held on buses for days at a time before being reunited with relatives were outrageous and being investigated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no excuse for such a situation.

NBC News reported children who migrated to the United States without their parents are being held on buses in a parking lot in Dallas.

© 2021 Thomson Reuters.