Capitol lockdown lifted: Inauguration rehearsal participants briefly evacuated after fire in homeless camp

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down Monday during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after a fire in a homeless encampment about a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns.
The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said. District of Columbia firefighters responded and put out the fire.
“Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished,” the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public.”
Biden was not participating in the rehearsal.
People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill.”
DC Fire and EMS tweeted that the fire “involved a homeless tent beneath freeway. #DCsBravest quickly extinguished fire. Occupant indicated she was using propane, which may explain report of ‘explosion.’ 1 individual with non life threatening injury.”