Capitol lockdown lifted: Inauguration rehearsal participants briefly evacuated after fire in homeless camp

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down Monday during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after a fire in a homeless encampment about a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns.

The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said. District of Columbia firefighters responded and put out the fire.

“Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished,” the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public.”

Biden was not participating in the rehearsal.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: People are evacuated back inside after an “external security threat” prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on January 20th. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Members of the military band evacuate from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an “external security threat” prior to a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

White House Marine sentries secure the East Front door of the U.S. Capitol during an unknown external security threat, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down after a riot there Jan. 6.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that the fire “involved a homeless tent beneath freeway. #DCsBravest quickly extinguished fire. Occupant indicated she was using propane, which may explain report of ‘explosion.’ 1 individual with non life threatening injury.”

