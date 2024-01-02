Cities removing off-street parking minimums for developers

FILE – A man walks through a parking lot on June 4, 2013 in Buffalo, New York, near the U.S.-Canada border. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Austin, Texas city council has eliminated off-street parking minimums, a trend gaining traction in over 50 other cities nationwide, NPR reported.

The decision, aimed at fostering affordable housing, improved transit and walkable neighborhoods, positions Austin as the largest city in the U.S. to eliminate parking mandates citywide.

Critics argue that the move could exacerbate issues in a city with low-density development and inadequate mass transit. One resident asserted that Austinites cannot easily give up their cars and warns that eliminating sufficient parking may drive the middle class and businesses to suburban areas.

However, supporters believe that the elimination of parking minimums addresses housing costs, congestion and walkability concerns.

The push to eliminate parking minimums stems from their arbitrary nature, with varying requirements for spaces per facility. Tony Jordan, president of the Parking Reform Network, argues that these rules create dead weight, contributing to sprawl, reduced walkability and increased construction costs.

Parking minimums can significantly impact housing affordability. A 2017 study found that including garage parking could increase housing unit rents by approximately 17%. The real issue, according to Jordan, lies in missed opportunities for housing development due to excessive parking requirements.

Austin City Council member Zo Qadri, the lead sponsor of the resolution, said that removing parking mandates allows the market and property owners to determine appropriate parking levels. Qadri points to Austin’s downtown area, where parking requirements were eliminated a decade ago, and the market continued to provide ample parking in subsequent projects.

A recent survey by Pew Charitable Trusts indicates that 62% of Americans support property owners and builders making decisions about off-street parking spaces, rather than local governments.

The debate extends beyond Austin, with cities such as New York, Milwaukee and Dallas exploring the possibility of scrapping parking minimums.