DHS warns tactics shared online threaten electrical grid

FILE – Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End, N.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, where a serious attack on critical infrastructure has caused a power outage to many around Southern Pines, N.C. The North Carolina lawmaker who represents a county where gunfire at electrical substations cut power to thousands in December is pushing legislation to increase power grid security when the legislative session begins in earnest next week. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security warned Monday that extremists have increasingly shared tactics online that will further threaten the country’s electrical grid.

The warning comes as recent attacks on substations, including several in December in Moore County, North Carolina, that knocked out power to nearly 40,000, remain unsolved.

The memo to law enforcement and critical infrastructure communities says domestic violent extremists have “increasingly circulated online messaging and operational guidance promoting attacks against this sector.”

“DVEs have shared best practices for firearms attacks against electrical infrastructure, including detailed diagrams, simplified tips for enhancing operational security, and procedures for disabling key components of substations and transformers,” the memo says.

A DHS spokesman told NewsNation in a statement: “The Department of Homeland Security regularly shares information regarding the heightened threat environment with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial officials to ensure the safety and security of all communities across the country.”

After the North Carolina attack in December, NewsNation first reported on a series of similar attacks on power stations and revealed the widespread vulnerability to points on the power grid, helping to prompt a review by federal regulators.

Regulators and industry are still reviewing a report on physical security standards and vowing “to further study appropriate levels of physical protections.”