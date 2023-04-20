Greener air traffic control towers slated for some airports

A rendering shows the proposed design of a new modular, sustainable air traffic control tower designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism. (Courtesy of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism)

(NewsNation) — Air traffic control towers at more than two dozen municipal and smaller airports will be upgraded using new sustainable designs.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that it selected a design from Practice for Architecture and Urbanism for the new towers at 31 airports.

The structures will include:

All-electric building systems

Materials and products free from chemicals known to pose health risks

Thermally efficient façade

High-recycled steel and metal products

Renewable mass timber when usable

Ground-source heating and cooling in some environments

The project will utilize $500 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Groundbreakings could begin as early as 2024, the FAA said.

A map shows the 31 airports that will get upgraded air traffic control towers. (Courtesy of Federal Aviation Administration)

“These new airport traffic control towers will mean that smaller airports can handle more flights, more sustainably and more affordably,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing this design go from the drawing board to construction sites across the country, helping our nation’s airports support more travelers, grow their local economies and prepare for the future of low-carbon aviation.”

In selecting a design, the FAA said it needed one that had standardized elements to reduce operating costs, yet flexible enough to tailor towers to the local climate.