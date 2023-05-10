Florida lawmakers push using radioactive waste to pave roads

MIAMI (NewsNation) — Florida may study whether the use of radioactive fertilizer waste can be used to help build roads under a new bill lawmakers have sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

House Bill 1191 tasks the Florida Department of Transportation with conducting a study about the use of phosphogypsum in road construction aggregate materials.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulates phosphogypsum because the material contains radium-226, a naturally occurring radioactive substance that produces radon gas, which is a hazardous air pollutant.

Under the bill, FDOT would have until April 1, 2024, to complete its research and make its recommendation.

As the legislation awaits a signature from DeSantis, it’s receiving pushback from conservation groups which are calling on DeSantis to veto the bill.

“Any given place has such a small concentration of the phosphogypsum itself, that there’s no real harm or risk to the public,” said Florida Republican House District 2 Rep. Alex Andrade.

“I think people might misunderstand or misconstrue just the level of radiation of a product like this like,” Andrade said.

Several countries in Europe, Asia and Africa already repurpose the radioactive material.

The EPA requires phosphogypsum​ to be stored in piles called “gypsum stacks,” that resemble enormous ponds.

There are currently 25 such stacks stored in Florida, amounting to more than 1 billion tons of phosphogypsum, with 30 million new tons generated every year through the phosphate fertilizer mining industry.

“Considering that Florida is the largest volume gypsum producing territory in the country, I think pretextual positive, that’s not being emphasized is the benefit to Florida’s economy,” said Dan Karon, a lawyer.

Critics have said this is the first step in the phosphate industry’s push to use the waste on roads nationwide. Some conservation groups have said it’s dangerous.

“If there are alternatives that are safer, that don’t need the testing, and don’t bring with them the uncertainty that we’re talking about. want to consider those,” said Karon.

In response, DeSantis’ office told NewsNation, “The governor will decide on the merits of the bill once it is delivered to the governor’s office.”

Environmental groups have warned about phosphogypsum spilling into waterways and elsewhere during storms. A leak in March 2021 at a stack called Piney Point resulted in the release of an estimated 215 million gallons of polluted water into Tampa Bay and caused massive fish kills.

In 2020, the EPA approved the use of phosphogypsum in government road construction projects but reversed its decision after President Joe Biden took office.