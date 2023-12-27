Why US high-speed rail became a real possibility in 2023

FILE – A Brightline train is shown at a station in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2018. A high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area is getting a Biden administration pledge of $3 billion to help start laying track. Nevada’s two Democratic U.S. senators said Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 the $12 billion project led by Brightline West has all required right-of-way, environmental and labor approvals. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(NewsNation) — In a significant stride toward high-speed rail development, 2023 witnessed progress in American rail projects, Forbes reported.

Brightline, in Florida, successfully extended its rapid train service, boasting a top speed of 125 mph, from Miami to Orlando. Plans are underway to further expand the line to Tampa. The company also secured environmental approvals and a $3 billion federal grant for its ambitious project that seeks to connect Las Vegas to the exurbs of Los Angeles, with speeds reaching up to 200 mph.

The Biden administration allocated $3 billion out of the $10 billion required to complete California’s new 171-mile Central Valley corridor, supporting speeds of 220 mph.

Additionally, Amtrak’s forthcoming Acela train sets, anticipated to reach speeds of 160 mph, are expected to reduce travel time between New York and Washington by two-and-a-half hours once they hit the rails in 2024.

Despite these positive strides, the dream of a comprehensive high-speed rail network in the United States remains distant. The primary obstacle is a significant one — cost.

American rail projects are considerably more expensive and time-consuming compared to counterparts in Europe and Canada. On a per-mile basis, domestic rail and transit projects cost 50% more than those in Europe and Canada, according to the Eno Center for Transportation.

With the current size of the federal deficit and the absence of a direct funding source, proponents of high-speed rail face a crucial challenge.