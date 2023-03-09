Norfolk Southern CEO testifies about Ohio train derailment

(NewsNation) — The CEO of Norfolk Southern is set to answer questions from lawmakers, apologize, and officer a commitment to send millions of dollars to the village on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border disrupted by a toxic derailment as senators investigate railway safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster.

Members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works are expected to press Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on several issues, including the company’s safety practices, management, and how they’ll respond financially.

“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right. we will clean the site safely, thoroughly, and with urgency,” Shaw says in prepared remarks obtained by NewsNation ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

The company has announced several voluntary safety upgrades. Federal regulators have said Norfolk Southern must do more to improve safety.

No one was injured in the Feb. 3 crash, but state and local officials decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, prompting the evacuation of half of the roughly 5,000 residents of East Palestine. Scenes of billowing smoke above the village, alongside outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses, have turned high-level attention to railroad safety and how dangerous materials are transported.

NewsNation spoke to some senators who’ll be attending the hearing, and they said they want to hear what went wrong and what mistakes were made.

“I wanna know how did this accident happen? How is Norfolk Southern going to guarantee that it’ll never happen again? and how are they going to guarantee that every single person, every single business is made whole,” said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

“We’re very concerned about the number of layoffs that we’ve seen. I’ve heard as much as 30% fewer staff. At the same time rather than investing in safety investing in staff and so on, they’ve invested in stock buybacks,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

NewsNation has confirmed two Ohio senators and one senator from Pennsylvania, who aren’t regular members of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, were invited to share a statement about the impacts of their home states.

The East Palestine disaster as well as a spate of other recent train derailments have sparked a show of bipartisanship in the Senate. The committee on Thursday will also hear from Ohio and Pennsylvania senators — one Republican and two Democrats — who are pushing new safety regulations called the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Train derailments have been getting less common but there were still more than 1,000 of them last year, according to data collected by the Federal Railroad Administration. But even a single train derailment involving hazardous materials can be disastrous.

Shaw says the railroad will do “the right thing” with a $20 million commitment to help the Ohio-Pennsylvania border communities recover.