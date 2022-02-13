President Biden traveling to northeast Ohio next week

In this March 21, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Biden is going to Ohio to showcase health insurance cost cuts at what may be the best time for Democrats to talk up the Affordable Care Act since it became law. Biden’s COVID-19 relief law pumps up “Obamacare” subsidies for premiums to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with solid middle-class incomes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Ohio next week to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed last November.

The White House announced Saturday that Biden plans to make stops in Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday, but further details on the trip were not disclosed.

The infrastructure package will provide $10 billion in highway funding for Ohio, plus more than $33 billion in competitive grant funding for highway and multi-modal projects. It also provides $60 billion for state and local governments to fund major projects, as well as $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

This will be Biden’s second trip to northeast Ohio in less than a year. He was in Cleveland last May, when he toured Cuyahoga Community College’s Manufacturing Technology Center.