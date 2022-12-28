Winter storm worsens Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (NewsNation) — The winter storm and arctic air affected much of the country this past week, including a cold snap in the south that froze pipes and broke water mains in Jackson.

This comes after months of boil water advisories and service disruptions since the water system partially collapsed in late August and has had repeated weather-related breakdowns.

State Rep. Ronnie Crudup joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss the current situation that residents are undergoing as repairs are being made to the water system.

“We appreciate the Biden administration and Congress for sending us the package to fix the system, but it’s going to take a while. We know it’s not going to be a quick fix. But we’re just hoping that we can get through the wintertime and the rest of the year without any more disturbances like this,” Crudup said.

But he said the city just does not have what it needs.

Watch Ronnie Crudup’s full interview in the video player above.