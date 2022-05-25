(NewsNation) — Tuesday marked a rough night for some Trump-endorsed candidates in Georgia.

Multiple states held primaries this week, but Georgia garnered the most attention in two key races, where non-Trump-backed incumbents won. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger cleared the 50 percent threshold in his race. So, too, did Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial primary.

Will GOP primary results in Georgia and other states impact former President Trump’s influence on the Republican party? In the video above, Senior Political Contributor George Will weighs in.